Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Down 10.5% in February

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTUW opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Altitude Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 289,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

