ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jason Lettmann Buys 4,400 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. 261,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,656. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

