ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jason Lettmann Buys 4,400 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ALX Oncology Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. 261,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,656. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $17.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ALX Oncology
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What is a Dividend King?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.