Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 652,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

DOX stock opened at $92.20 on Monday. Amdocs has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 148.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

