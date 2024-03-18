Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amedisys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,085,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Amedisys by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 807,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,426,000 after purchasing an additional 620,386 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 461,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

