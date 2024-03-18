Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Amedisys Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $96.44.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
