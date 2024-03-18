American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

