American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

