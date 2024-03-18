American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) CEO Peter Zaffino Sells 333,000 Shares

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American International Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $75.34. 6,155,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in American International Group by 369.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

