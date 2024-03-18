Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the February 14th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLD stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.72. 1,991,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,502. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

