Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target at $15.67

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACCD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

ACCD opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $714.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. Accolade has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,147,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 65,727 shares of company stock valued at $958,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

