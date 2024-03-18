Analysts Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price at $205.27

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.31. Apple has a one year low of $151.64 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $5,010,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,584,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,065,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

