Analysts Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Price Target at $135.50

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.50.

A number of research firms have commented on DY. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY opened at $143.03 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $143.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

