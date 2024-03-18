Anfield Energy (OTC:ANLDF) vs. Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Critical Survey

Anfield Energy (OTC:ANLDF – Get Free Report) and Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anfield Energy and Uranium Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anfield Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Uranium Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Uranium Royalty has a consensus target price of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 161.22%. Given Uranium Royalty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uranium Royalty is more favorable than Anfield Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anfield Energy N/A N/A N/A ($0.18) -0.34 Uranium Royalty $10.42 million 28.18 -$4.40 million $0.02 122.56

This table compares Anfield Energy and Uranium Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Anfield Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uranium Royalty. Anfield Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uranium Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anfield Energy and Uranium Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anfield Energy N/A N/A N/A Uranium Royalty N/A 0.67% 0.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Anfield Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Uranium Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Uranium Royalty beats Anfield Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anfield Energy

Anfield Energy Inc. operates as a uranium and vanadium development and production company in the United States. The company primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, and gold deposits. Its uranium- vanadium portfolio comprises Velvet Wood project located in Utah; West Slope project, which consists of nine department of energy leases covering 6,913 acres situated in Colorado; Frank M deposit located in Utah; Shootaring Canyon Mill, located in Utah; and Findlay Tank breccia pipe project situated in Arizona. The company was formerly known as Anfield Resources Inc. and changed its name to Anfield Energy Inc. in December 2017. Anfield Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona. Uranium Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

