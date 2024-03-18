Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $29.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANIK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 49,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,692. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $369.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after buying an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,217,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 410,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

