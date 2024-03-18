Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 1.8% Higher

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $177.71 and last traded at $175.72. 35,134,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 60,663,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.