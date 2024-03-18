Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Short Interest Up 13.2% in February

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 14th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $487.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 845,223 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 380.6% during the 4th quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 637,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 504,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $9,716,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 423,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

