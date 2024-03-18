Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 109.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLT

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APLT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 445,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,314. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $656.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 64,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 1,503.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 264,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.