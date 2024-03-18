ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 14th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in ArcBest by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $1,461,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.3 %

ARCB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.18. 40,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,158. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $149.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.08.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.69.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

