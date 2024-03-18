Arcellx’s (ACLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACLX. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Arcellx stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 254,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,264. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037 in the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,059,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 503,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 69,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

