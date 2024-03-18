Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the February 14th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.88 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.