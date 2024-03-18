Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Arcos Dorados has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arcos Dorados has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,545. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

