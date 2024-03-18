Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.25. 179,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,477. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a market cap of $915.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 2.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

