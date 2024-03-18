Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 16,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ARQT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,161. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
