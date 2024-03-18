Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Argo Blockchain Stock Up 1.0 %
ARBKF opened at GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.17. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £747,331.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
