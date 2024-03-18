Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 1.0 %

ARBKF opened at GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.17. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £747,331.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.