Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on April 4th

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.39. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

