Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 909.0 days.
Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance
ARRJF opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. Arjo AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.
About Arjo AB (publ)
