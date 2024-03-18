Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.48

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 37791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Arko alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARKO

Arko Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $645.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Arko’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insider Activity at Arko

In related news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arko by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Arko by 4.7% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Arko during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arko during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Arko during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.