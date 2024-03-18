Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Short Interest Up 16.0% in February

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 14th total of 7,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 126.97 on Monday. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 164.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 104.41.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 85.78.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

