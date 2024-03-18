ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $185,431.19

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $185,431.19 and approximately $95.97 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

ARMOR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

