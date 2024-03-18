Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Waters comprises approximately 0.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Waters by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.77. The company had a trading volume of 117,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $363.80.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

