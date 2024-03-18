Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.34. 4,402,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,087,608. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.