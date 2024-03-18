Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $112.42. 6,029,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,835,248. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $446.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

