ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Trading Down 5.6%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 26,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 220,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.
AVBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
