ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Trading Down 5.6%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 26,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 220,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

AVBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,724,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

