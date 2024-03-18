Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

ARTNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,453.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Artesian Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.18. 7,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,630. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $371.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.17. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

