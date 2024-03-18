Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

