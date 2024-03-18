ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $41.01 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $41.01 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005474 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00015013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001560 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,090.90 or 0.99859449 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010310 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00141804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05997425 USD and is up 6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,724,261.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.