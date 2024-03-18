ASD (ASD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.54 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. ASD has a market capitalization of $38.17 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005630 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00026701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00015725 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,296.00 or 0.99886505 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010301 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00152131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05606466 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,525,205.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

