Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58. Ashford has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

