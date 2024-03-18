ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 533 ($6.83).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.69) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £47,450 ($60,794.36). Insiders own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

ASC opened at GBX 342.33 ($4.39) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 372.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 388.11. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 838 ($10.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £408.50 million, a PE ratio of -161.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

