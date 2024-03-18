ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 533 ($6.83).
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.69) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ASC
Insider Buying and Selling
ASOS Price Performance
ASC opened at GBX 342.33 ($4.39) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 372.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 388.11. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 838 ($10.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £408.50 million, a PE ratio of -161.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72.
ASOS Company Profile
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.