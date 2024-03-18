Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Insider Andrew Cook Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Cook acquired 5,000 shares of Atlas Arteria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.30 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of A$26,500.00 ($17,549.67).
Atlas Arteria Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.90.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Arteria
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.