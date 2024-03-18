Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Insider Andrew Cook Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Cook acquired 5,000 shares of Atlas Arteria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.30 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of A$26,500.00 ($17,549.67).

Atlas Arteria Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

