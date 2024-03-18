Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AESI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,611 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 1,306,900 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 70,955 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $21,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

