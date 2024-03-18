Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 1,520 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $540,638.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $881,068.93.

On Friday, January 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TEAM traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.01. 1,862,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,873. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.16 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.66.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after acquiring an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.