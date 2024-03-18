AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 10,760,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 39,529,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,443,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

