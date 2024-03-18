Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) PT Lowered to $3.00 at TD Cowen

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:AUR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,330,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,966. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $1,640,529.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,519.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,015,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,786,000 after buying an additional 62,491,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,394,000 after buying an additional 33,348,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 823.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,315,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,090,000 after buying an additional 19,007,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after buying an additional 18,740,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,634,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703,703 shares during the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

