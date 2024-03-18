Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 2,117 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 108.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 597,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 310,996 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 557.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 231,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 196,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.