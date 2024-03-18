Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up about 1.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5,069.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 204,615 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.58.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

ESS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.86. 89,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $252.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

