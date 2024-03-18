Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises 2.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,739. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.8 %

PINS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,726. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

