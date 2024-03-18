Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases 5,407 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT makes up approximately 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 322,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,194. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

