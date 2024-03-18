Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 803,310 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,821,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after buying an additional 640,051 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,735,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Schrödinger Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $26.29. 312,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

