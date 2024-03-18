Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,072,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $19,138,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 30,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.18.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.48. 137,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

