Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 256 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

XBI traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $93.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,190,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,840,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

